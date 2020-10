Dear Mckoy: My pastor got me pregnant – I am writing with such shame because I don’t know how I allowed this to happen to me. Last year, my pastor and I began seeing each other. It only started out as friendly prayer visits because I was ill, until one evening we had a little wine and ended up having sex.

We vowed never to do it again but it’s like something keeps pulling us back together. We kept having sex at least once a week. I noticed that I missed my period 2 months ago but I thought it was just an irregular cycle. I started to feel sick and went to the doctor for a checkup.

When I got the news that I was pregnant I wanted to faint! McKoy , this man is married with children. I told him about it and he started ignoring me. He doesn’t even shake my hand at church.

I don’t know what else to do. I do not want to abort it because I’m a Christian but I can’t take care of a baby alone. I feel so depressed most days. I don’t know who to talk to.

Please tell me what to do.

G.G.

Dear G.G.,

Firstly, no sin is ever too great for God. You can always depend on Him to redeem us. You need to approach this man in person, that way he can’t escape you and talk to him about it.

Every child is a gift from God so I support your decision to keep the baby. If you need a therapist, you can always find one of the free hotlines to speak or someone or at your nearest clinic. I will be praying for you. I look forward to a follow up.

McKoy