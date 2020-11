I’m writing with tears in my eyes to tell you that my boyfriend of 2 years impregnated my best friend since primary school. I noticed that they had started to move closer but I didn’t overthink it because I thought they were just good friends or something.

I’m not the jealous possessive type, so I let it slide. Earlier this year my friend and I had a falling out and we didn’t speak for about a month. During that time, it just so happened that my boyfriend and I weren’t on good terms either. He’s an essential worker so naturally, he’d be on the road a lot for long hours so if he stayed out late I didn’t mind.

When my friend and I made up she told me she was seeing someone she loved she shortly after she got pregnant and I was so happy because I don’t have a child and now I would be becoming an “aunt”. Would you believe that last week they both admitted to their affair and that the baby is theirs? They even said they want a relationship so I’ll have to move back home to my parents. McKoy, I am so broken. I have been crying nonstop at the double betrayal and I don’t know what to do. Give me some advice.

B.E.

Dear B.E.,

I am so sorry you had to go through this but everything in life is for a reason. You will emerge from this stronger than before.

Those people are selfish and mean you no good so please listen to them and move home to be with your family. Don’t stand in their way. Remember, what goes around comes around. Talk to someone you trust to help you get through this.