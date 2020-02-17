Dear Mckoy: Lazy Boyfriend Won’t Help With Anything

Dear Mckoy: Lazy Boyfriend Won’t Help With Anything- My boyfriend and I are both in our late 30s and have been together for three years now. At the start of our relationship, all was well. However, that changed when we both decided to move in together.

After about six months of us both living together, all hell let loose.
All this man does is knead his hand middle, eat, have sex and sleep. He doesn’t contribute to anything, not even food.

He works but I have no clue what he does with his money as he doesn’t share with me. I’m the one paying for everything.

I tried speaking with him about the situation but all it ever boils down to is physical and verbal abuse.
I love him but I’m tired of this lifestyle.
I no longer know how to deal with the situation.

Shaun, Kingston.

Dear Shaun: It sounds like you’re in a sponsorship instead of a partnership. Haven’t you ever heard ‘Ain’t Your Mama’ by Megan Trainer? Sometimes you just have to let go of the people who aren’t helping you grow, and he isn’t helping you. I recommend that you let go of him to allow yourself to thrive. It will be painful and hard if you choose to break up with him, but if he refuses to change then what else can you do.

