Dear McKoy: I Want to Leave My Man But I’m Scared
Dear Mckoy: I’ve been involved with a top JLP parliamentarian and I want to call it quits but I can’t. He has weird kinks like defecating on me and doing anal and he likes threesomes with men. I want to leave, but he has too many nudes and sex tapes of me and I’m afraid he’ll expose me if I do leave. I only stayed so long because of the money and perks, but it’s not worth it anymore. I feel trapped. I can’t tell my parents because they’d be too disappointed and I don’t want my friends to ridicule me. I have nowhere to turn and so I wanted to know what you think is best for me to do. Let me know.