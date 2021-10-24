Dear McKoy: I Want to Leave My Man But I’m Scared

Dear Mckoy: I’ve been involved with a top JLP parliamentarian and I want to call it quits but I can’t. He has weird kinks like defecating on me and doing anal and he likes threesomes with men. I want to leave, but he has too many nudes and sex tapes of me and I’m afraid he’ll expose me if I do leave. I only stayed so long because of the money and perks, but it’s not worth it anymore. I feel trapped. I can’t tell my parents because they’d be too disappointed and I don’t want my friends to ridicule me. I have nowhere to turn and so I wanted to know what you think is best for me to do. Let me know.

-Anonymous
Dear Anonymous: As much as you think you can’t tell your parents, you may have to to get support. You’ll also be liable to press charges against him if he leaks your nudes. Don’t stay in that situation any longer. Leave while you can.
McKoy

