2019 World 200m Bronze Medallist Quinonez Shot Dead

The Athletics world is deeply saddened by the death of Ecuador’s world 200m bronze medallist Alex Quinonez at the age of 32.

Quinonez was shot along with another person outside a shopping centre in Ecuador the city of Guayaquil on Friday, October 22.

It comes after a 60-day nationwide state of emergency came into force in Ecuador on Monday, October 18 in response to a wave of violent crime.

With his third-place finish in Doha two years ago, Quinonez became the first Ecuadorian athlete to win a global medal in a track event. Although he was a 200m specialist, he held national records at every sprint distance: 60m (6.66), 100m (10.09), 200m (19.87) and 400m (46.28).

Born in the coastal city of Esmeraldas in August 1989 and raised in Quito, Quinonez first came to prominence as an international sprinter in 2011 when he won the national 200m title, set a PB of 20.49 and reached the final of the Pan American Games.

Quinonez set his first national record when winning 200m gold at the 2012 Ibero-American Championships in 20.34, a time which he improved at the Olympic Games in London where he clocked 20.28 in the heats before going on to finish seventh in the final.

In 2013 he set a national 100m record of 10.09 and won the sprint double at the South American Championships. He semi-retired after the 2013 season and competed sparingly for the next four seasons, but he returned to action in 2018, equalling his own national 100m record and improving his 200m record to 19.93 when winning gold at the South American Games.

A regular on the Diamond League circuit, Quinonez improved his national 200m record again at the 2019 Athletissima meeting in Lausanne, clocking 19.87 to finish in between winner Noah Lyles and Canada’s Andre De Grasse.

Less than three months later, the same three men occupied the podium places at the World Championships in Doha with Quinonez taking bronze behind Lyles and De Grasse. Quinonez also won the Pan American Games title in Lima earlier that season.

Quinonez qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games this year but was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit in July when he was charged with breaching the whereabouts rules. The case has not been concluded.

This is the second killing of an international athlete this month.

Agnes Tirop, a Kenyan runner who recently broke the women-only 10km road race world record, was stabbed to death in her home. Her husband has been arrested on suspicion of murder.