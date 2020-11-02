Dear McKoy: I caught my boyfriend with a man- Last week, I caught my boyfriend with a man in OUR bed and I’ve not been the same since. I thought we had a great relationship, but I guess not. Imagine I work hard and have been covering most of our bills since he was made redundant because of COVID-19. I love him so I don’t have a problem. He has been searching for another job and he cooks and cleans to help out. I had a very short work day last Wednesday so I decided to go home and surprise him with some new lingerie and a glass of wine to remind him that he’s still special to me and we’ll get through this hard time. Can you believe when I got there I saw another car in our driveway? I quietly made my way inside and heard morning coming from our room. I was so ready to fight whichever girl was inside until I kicked in the door and saw him on top of another man. I almost passed out!
