Dear McKoy: I caught my boyfriend with a man- Last week, I caught my boyfriend with a man in OUR bed and I’ve not been the same since. I thought we had a great relationship, but I guess not. Imagine I work hard and have been covering most of our bills since he was made redundant because of COVID-19. I love him so I don’t have a problem. He has been searching for another job and he cooks and cleans to help out. I had a very short work day last Wednesday so I decided to go home and surprise him with some new lingerie and a glass of wine to remind him that he’s still special to me and we’ll get through this hard time. Can you believe when I got there I saw another car in our driveway? I quietly made my way inside and heard morning coming from our room. I was so ready to fight whichever girl was inside until I kicked in the door and saw him on top of another man. I almost passed out!

The two of them got dressed quickly while I stood there in shock. He tried to talk to me but I called my friend to come for me and spent the night at her house. I cried all night; I’ve been crying everyday actually. I’ve only been to the house for work clothes. He tried to reach out to me but I blocked him. I don’t know what to do. This is so discouraging.

Do you have any tips on how to move on?

F.C.

Dear F.C.,

You need to talk to him once you are ready. You need closure on things because it’s only fair to you. It is okay to feel angry, hurt or betrayed, but if he’s gay or bi, understand that it has nothing to do with you. Take the time to heal and focus on your career. This pain is only temporary. Always remember to seek professional help if you think you need to.