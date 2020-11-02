Dear McKoy: My sugar daddies are friends– I’m a young girl in her mid twenties who has always had life relatively easy. Since I’ve gotten older and more attractive, life is even easier because I have sugar daddies. Both are prominent businessmen but they’re extremely lowkey. I tell them the same story and get double money to pay for one thing. For example, I’ll tell them both I need to get my hair done and I’d receive more than I asked for. I’m able to save from this and help my mother with bills. I sleep with both of them . The sex isn’t amazing but I don’t care cause I’m getting paid.
Dear McKoy: My sugar daddies are friends
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us