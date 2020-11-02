Dear McKoy: My sugar daddies are friends– I’m a young girl in her mid twenties who has always had life relatively easy. Since I’ve gotten older and more attractive, life is even easier because I have sugar daddies. Both are prominent businessmen but they’re extremely lowkey. I tell them the same story and get double money to pay for one thing. For example, I’ll tell them both I need to get my hair done and I’d receive more than I asked for. I’m able to save from this and help my mother with bills. I sleep with both of them . The sex isn’t amazing but I don’t care cause I’m getting paid.

Last week I noticed that a particular conference was held and pictures were posted to Instagram. Lo and behold, both of my sugar daddies were in a picture holding drinks and laughing. I wanted to urinate instantly. I’m wondering if this is a big game to them and they know that they’re both sleeping with me or they just haven’t discussed it. I haven’t said anything to either of them but I feel so uncomfortable now. I love the money and gifts but I want to get out of this. Any advice how?

W. F.

Dear W.F.,

You need to find a job or go back to school and exercise some independence. You cannot go through life depending on men or using them and feel comfortable doing that. Sometimes women get killed for playing these games. I’m not saying talking to an older man is wrong, but ensure that it’s legitimate and stop with the car and mouse business. I’m sure deep down you know better than this. Use the money that you’ve been saving to give you a push start.