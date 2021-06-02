Dear McKoy: Couldn’t maintain an erection during threesome

Dear McKoy,

The other night I was about to have a threesome and my penis couldn’t get hard. It was the most embarrassing thing ever! Imagine being embarrassed in front of a stranger plus your woman. I could tell both of them were embarrassed for me too. They ended up using sex toys on each other and calling it a day while I smoked outside. That has never happened to me before and the next morning it was hard, just like usual. I can’t believe it happened. Have you ever experienced that?

R.B.

Dear R.B.,

No, that has never happened to me. Perhaps you were a little too excited. Don’t dwell on that too much and damage your self-esteem. Just remain composed and remember to eat healthy and exercise.

McKoy