Dear Mckoy: College Student Parents Pleading For Abortion

Dear Mckoy: College Student Parents Pleading For Abortion– I’m a 21-year-old college student and only child for both my parents, who unfortunately happen to have gotten pregnant right in the peak of my studies. Not that I have a problem with bringing forth my child, but I’m in college on my parent’s expense and they are totally against me having a child at this moment. So now they are pleading that I abort my baby and wait until I complete college. I’m worried and confused. I keep asking myself. What if I can’t have any more children after this one?
Should I bring my child then complete college?
I really need some outside advice.

College Girl.

Dear College Girl: Thank you for sharing your story with us.  You are a grown woman and eligible enough to make your own decisions as to whether or not you choose to bring forth your child while you are still pursuing your studies.

And yes that’s some quality questions to ask yourself. What if you can’t have more children?.
My advice is to carry forth your child. But in doing so be sure to sit with your parents and discuss the matter.
Let them know your exact thoughts on their request. And that bringing a child doesn’t stop you from completing your studies.

Good Luck.

