Dear Mckoy: Caught my best friend and husband on Christmas Day – Happy New Year and best wishes for the New Year. I had to take a little time to cool off before I could talk about a horrible incident on Christmas Day.

My husband and I decided to host dinner and invited our close friends and family over. During the afternoon they all started coming in little by little and everybody was drinking a little and playing games etc. As the woman, I was busy in the kitchen with my mother so I wasn’t paying keen attention to our guests. However, I noticed after a little while I couldn’t find my husband and I needed him to carry out some more chairs to the front lawn.

I called his phone because I assumed he went to the shop for something or so. I got no response. I wasn’t too alarmed but still, I searched around the house and couldn’t find him. Eventually, I got frustrated and started looking in weird places like the washroom etc until I ended up around the back and would you believe I saw him and my so called best friend kissing behind the chicken coop! I had a bottle of water in my hand that I threw at him and she ran off.

Honestly, the dinner was cancelled then and there. Whoever wanted food to go packed some up and left. I cut her off and I’m contemplating a divorce.

G. F.

Dear G.F.,

I am sorry you had this encounter and I hope you can heal from it soon. I think you should have a frank discussion with your husband before making such a life-changing decision especially if you have children. Seek counseling if necessary. All the best