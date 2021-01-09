Dear Mckoy: Caught my best friend and husband on Christmas Day
Dear Mckoy: Caught my best friend and husband on Christmas Day – Happy New Year and best wishes for the New Year. I had to take a little time to cool off before I could talk about a horrible incident on Christmas Day.
My husband and I decided to host dinner and invited our close friends and family over. During the afternoon they all started coming in little by little and everybody was drinking a little and playing games etc. As the woman, I was busy in the kitchen with my mother so I wasn’t paying keen attention to our guests. However, I noticed after a little while I couldn’t find my husband and I needed him to carry out some more chairs to the front lawn.
I called his phone because I assumed he went to the shop for something or so. I got no response. I wasn’t too alarmed but still, I searched around the house and couldn’t find him. Eventually, I got frustrated and started looking in weird places like the washroom etc until I ended up around the back and would you believe I saw him and my so called best friend kissing behind the chicken coop! I had a bottle of water in my hand that I threw at him and she ran off.
Honestly, the dinner was cancelled then and there. Whoever wanted food to go packed some up and left. I cut her off and I’m contemplating a divorce.
G. F.
Dear G.F.,
I am sorry you had this encounter and I hope you can heal from it soon. I think you should have a frank discussion with your husband before making such a life-changing decision especially if you have children. Seek counseling if necessary. All the best
Ask Dear McKoy
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us