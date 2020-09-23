Dave Spoon’ Brown, Wavell Hinds and Tamika Davis Start Removal of Campaign Posters from Hanover’s Streets

Three of the four political candidates in Hanover who participated in the recent general election have already started to remove election posters and flags they had mounted during the campaign period.

Dave ‘Spoon’ Brown of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and Wavel Hines of the Peoples National Party (PNP) who contested the Eastern Hanover seat The Gleaner as well as Tamika Davis of the JLP, the new Member of Parliament for Western Hanover, say the removal of their paraphernalia, is far advanced.

Mayor of Lucea and Chairman of the Hanover Municipal Corporation, Sheridan Samuels, has made it clear that he wants Hanover’s public spaces clear of political paraphernalia by the latest October 3, in keeping with the deadline given by Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Parchment Brown.

Samuels has said if any of the politicians are wayward enough to refuse to honour their commitment, then Hanover Municipal Corporation would take swift action against them.

According to Dave Brown, who retained his seat as MP for Eastern Hanover, he has started to remove all paraphernalia within the Chester Castle Division. He also said he expects that the removal will be completed by weekend in all divisions in his constituency.

He said there was a delay within Chester Castle which hindered his agents from completing the removal , or the process would have already been completed.

The campaign manager for Wavell Hinds also said the former West Indies’ cricketer’s team had also started the removal of the campaign signage, and will complete the works ahead of the deadline.

However, Ian Hayles, who lost to Davis after three terms, is yet to remove his. The three-term MP told the media though, that he is “putting plans in place” to remove his orange paraphernalia from the streets of the constituency.