JLP’s Robert Nesta Morgan Says He Will Not Help PNP Remove Placards From North Central Clarendon

Member of Parliament for North Central Clarendon, Robert Nesta Morgan is being praised by his constituents for moving quickly to remove all campaign-related paraphernalia bearing his image from the streets of the constituency.

However, according to Morgan, he will not be helping the People’s National Party’s candidate to take down his placards.

On the weekend, he posted several photos on his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages of placards and posters being removed from light posts by workmen and said this was to demonstrate that he was a man of his word.

“I made a commitment to remove campaign paraphernalia as soon as was possible. We need to keep #MyNorthCentral green and clean.

He was confronted on Twitter by one follower who suggested that as MP, he repurpose the old placards and remove all placards regardless of the party which had put them up.

“Can’t you salvage them to be used again? Very cost effective if you ask me..Another point I hope y’all taking down the orange ones also…Elections are over remove them all,” the follower said, while another pleaded: “Please use your influence and encourage the other members of parliament and candidates to remove theirs.”

“We might. Won’t interfere with the orange ones,” was Morgan’s response, an indication that he would be doing his opponent no favours.

There were various requests from residents, some of them very funny like findpatria’s own on Twitter.

“While y’all up there, please remove the wires people use fi tief light that y’all ignore. I’m helping to pay for their light so you have my permission,” she quipped.

In mid-August, Morgan had written to Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment-Brown expressing, among other things that “persons known to the PNP candidate were destroying JLP campaign paraphernalia and had also threatened former PNP supporters who had switched allegiance to the JLP.