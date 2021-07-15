Curfew Imposed In Sections Of Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Savanna-la-Mar in the Westmoreland Division. The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16. The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North – From the intersection of Ricketts Avenue and Rose Street along Rose Street to the

intersection of Segree Street and Hudson Street.

East – From the intersection of Segree Street and Hudson Street along Hudson Street to

the intersection of Russia Square.

South – From the intersection of Russia Square along Cooke Street to the intersection of

Cooke Street and Great George Street.

West – From the intersection of Cooke Street and Great George Street along Great

George Street to the intersection of Rickets Avenue and Rose Street.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.