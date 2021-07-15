Men Wanted in Spanish Town Road Double Murder Captured in St Mary

Two men who were wanted for a double murder on Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11 on Wednesday, March 17 were nabbed in Hampstead, St. Mary on Monday, July 12.

The men were wanted by the Major Investigation Division (MID) following the shooting deaths of 36-year-old Richard Williams otherwise called ‘Tuppy’, a tyre repair man of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11 and 42-year-old Kedo Guyah, a teacher of Deanery Road, Kingston 3.

Williams and Guyah were at a tyre shop when they were pounced upon by men travelling in a Honda Stream motor car who opened gunfire hitting them. The police were alerted and they were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The men were picked up at a house in St. Mary during an operation led by the Area 2 Fugitive Apprehension Team. They were subsequently transferred to the MID where murder charges will be laid.

Meanwhile, citizens are being reminded that it is a criminal offence to harbour or create a safe haven for criminals.