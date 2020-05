The cruise ship with more than one thousand Jamaicans has delayed arrival in Jamaica and is now in the waters off Haiti.

This, as the Jamaican Government has insisted discussion with the ship’s owners, has not concluded.

The Government says it is making all efforts to bring home these and other Jamaicans.

Meantime, captain of the ship has told the Jamaican crew members who have been on board for weeks now that they can get to port in Jamaica in a day, once permission is given.