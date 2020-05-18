Another Youth Slain as ‘Warfare’ Escalates in Norwood, St James

A man was shot dead a short time ago in Norwood, St James, as a turf war escalates in the community.

Dead is Kirk Bowen a popular juice vendor. He is the latest of four to have been shot since Saturday.

Three of the four have died in the escalating gang warfare among rivals in the densely settled community of Norwood, Montego Bay.

Sources tell McKoy’s News that youths from Huger and Gulf, communities in Norwood, have been in a dispute that led to the shooting of two brothers Saturday last. One died and the other was hospitalized.

Then, on Sunday, the rival side struck back in retaliation for the shooting of the brothers and shot and killed a young man known only as Nelson, in Rhyne Park. He is from Gulf and operated a car wash and sound system.

This afternoon, gunmen struck on Bottom Road in Paradise Norwood killing Bowen.

Police have issued no release in any of the shootings.