Crime story: Ryan Peterkin Mobay top Gunman

Crime Story: Mckoy’s News takes a look at one of Montego Bay most feared Crime Boss – He was rank number 3 on Jamaica constabulary Force’s most wanted list,

Ryan ‘ratty’ was said to be one of the most feared gunmen in the Montego Bay Area. he’s in connection with several crimes and murders alongside shootings

Ryan Peterkin Started a gang called the ratty gang where they rule buy driving fear into the resident’s hearts and committing atrocious criminal activities it was so bad that even his family member wanted him dead

The ‘ratty gang’ was no normal gang, they Strolled the streets with heavily armed weapons openly, extorting motorists and engaging in illegal activities. Many wonder how the gang obtained such amount of high powered weapons police was able to link the ‘gangster’ to lottery scamming, which they assumed to fund the acquisition of their weaponry

There were cases where they outgun the police forcing them to high speed out the community in a flash it was reported numerous of times where ‘ratty’ and his gang members were able to shoot their way out of being captured whenever in confrontation with the security forces, his gang operates between the districts of Cambridge and Retrieve

In all groups, there are disputes it was said that ‘ratty’ was associated with Delano Wilmot,’preckeh bowy’ a next top gunman who is now dead, ‘preckeh bowy’ left the ‘ratty gang’ and from a new one which causes gang war

In unable to catch ‘ratty’ the ‘preckeh bowy gang’ started to murder the Peterkin families one by one but ‘ratty’ shows no remorse he too turns the gun on his own family.

‘ratty’ and his gang members invaded a house on Mother Lane in the community and killed Ann-Marie Johnson, 44, and her 24-year-old daughter, Shantoy McKenzie. This was despite the two women being relatives of Peterkin.

Responding to the development, residents of the community, speaking anonymously, said the mother and daughter had angered the gangsters by complaining about their goats and chickens that the hoodlums had stolen and slaughtered to provide food at a party which the thugs kept in the area.

Ryan Peterkin ‘ratty’reign of terror ended during a shoot out with JDF and the police force on April 14, 2018

The security team went to a house in Berkshire district in search of Peterkin, upon arrival they encounter shot fired from Peterkin and his accomplice in an attempt to escape capture. but it wasn’t possible they were both hit and pronounced dead at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital in Westmoreland about two years ago.

Family members rejoice secretly cause they were afraid of their life but they are glad that their family name can restore dignity.

At Ryan Peterkin funeral was chaos it was said that the police arrested almost all the men in the church, after the service was finished it was the females that had to carry the casket, the police shut down sections of the area.

All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com