Photos: 4 Portlanders Killed in Trelawny Deadly Crash

Four persons are now confirmed dead following their involvement in a motor vehicle accident that occurred along the Hague main road in Trelawny, on Sunday, January 19.

The police have not yet released the identities of the four victims.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 10:00a., Five persons which include a female Canadian tourist was travelling in a Nissan March motor car, from Trelawny towards St James.

On reaching a section of the Hague main road the driver attempted to overtake a line of traffic and crashed into a greyhound bus, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

All five persons travelling onboard the Nissan March motor car sustained injuries, where four of the victims, all believed to male occupants, died from injuries they received.

The sole survivor, which is the female, was rushed to hospital where she was admitted in serious condition.

At least two of the occupants of the bus reportedly sustained injuries.

4 Portlanders Killed in Trelawny Deadly Crash, Brother’s included those dead