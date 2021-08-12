COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, August 11, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 375 56,165
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 218 31,499
Males 157 24,663
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 46 days to 98 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 1 2,900
Hanover 11 1,648
Kingston & St. Andrew 181 15,394
Manchester 13 3,545
Portland 11 1,656
St. Ann 43 3,890
St. Catherine 75 10,722
St. Elizabeth 6 2,308
St. James 10 5,457
St. Mary 1 1,752
St. Thomas 10 2,149
Trelawny 3 1,831
 

Westmoreland

 10 2,913
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 329 20 26 375
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 50,425 2,870 2,870 56,165
NEGATIVE today

 

 752 All negatives are included in PCR tests 626 1,378
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 295,061 162,474 457,535
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,081 20 652 1,753
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 345,486 2,870 165,344 513,700
Positivity Rate[1] 31.7%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 14* 1,268
 

Coincidental Deaths

 2 168 1 was under investigation
Deaths under investigation 0  108
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 32 47,365
 

Active Cases

 7,165
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 7
Number in Home Quarantine 40,701
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised

 

 350
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 79
Patients Critically Ill 35
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 6
Home 6,746
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,787
Imported 2 1,061
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 2 2,812
Under Investigation 371 49,269
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (February 12 – August 9, 2021)

  • An 85-year-old male from Manchester
  • A 45-year-old female from Manchester
  • A 72-year-old male from Manchester
  • A 62-year-old female from Manchester
  • A 77-year-old female from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 100-year-old female from St. James
  • A 70-year-old female from St. Catherine
  • An 82-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 81-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 61-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 88-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 58-year-old female from Westmoreland
  • A 34-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • An 81-year-old male from St. Ann

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Source: JIS news

