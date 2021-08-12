COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|375
|56,165
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|218
|31,499
|Males
|157
|24,663
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|46 days to 98 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|2,900
|Hanover
|11
|1,648
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|181
|15,394
|Manchester
|13
|3,545
|Portland
|11
|1,656
|St. Ann
|43
|3,890
|St. Catherine
|75
|10,722
|St. Elizabeth
|6
|2,308
|St. James
|10
|5,457
|St. Mary
|1
|1,752
|St. Thomas
|10
|2,149
|Trelawny
|3
|1,831
|
Westmoreland
|10
|2,913
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|329
|20
|26
|375
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|50,425
|2,870
|2,870
|56,165
|NEGATIVE today
|752
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|626
|1,378
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|295,061
|162,474
|457,535
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,081
|20
|652
|1,753
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|345,486
|2,870
|165,344
|513,700
|Positivity Rate[1]
|31.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|14*
|1,268
|
Coincidental Deaths
|2
|168
|1 was under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|108
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|32
|47,365
|
Active Cases
|7,165
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|7
|Number in Home Quarantine
|40,701
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|350
|Patients Moderately Ill
|79
|Patients Critically Ill
|35
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|6
|Home
|6,746
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,787
|Imported
|2
|1,061
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|2
|2,812
|Under Investigation
|371
|49,269
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (February 12 – August 9, 2021)
- An 85-year-old male from Manchester
- A 45-year-old female from Manchester
- A 72-year-old male from Manchester
- A 62-year-old female from Manchester
- A 77-year-old female from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 100-year-old female from St. James
- A 70-year-old female from St. Catherine
- An 82-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 81-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 61-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 88-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 58-year-old female from Westmoreland
- A 34-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
- An 81-year-old male from St. Ann
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Source: JIS news