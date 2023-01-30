Cornwall College Student being Treated at Hospital after Jumping from 1st Floor of School Block to Recover $100

A 7 Grade student who attends Cornwall College in Montego Bay, St James, was treated at hospital on Monday morning for a fractured knee, which he sustained after jumping from the first floor of one of the school blocks to recover a $100 note which fell from him.
Reports coming from the institution are that, the student was standing on the first floor of the school block, when the money fell from his hand to the ground below.
The student not wanted other students to take up his money, decided on climbing over the rail, and then jumped to the ground below, where he ended up receiving a fractured knee.
An alarm was raised by other students, and the injured boy was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was treated.