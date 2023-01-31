Popular Bar Operator Held with Illegal Ammunition in Flankers, St James

Leave a Comment / By / January 31, 2023

A popular bar operator was arrested and charged for Illegal possession of ammunition following an incident where a quantity of live rounds were found at his home.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Albert Dobson, of Seaview Heights also in Flankers.

Reports by the Coral Gardens police are that at about 3:00 pm, lawmen carried out an operation at Dobson’s home, and the premises searched.

During the search, twenty-seven live .40mm cartridges were discovered in a sock which was placed on a shelf.

Dobson was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: