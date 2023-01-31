Popular Bar Operator Held with Illegal Ammunition in Flankers, St James

A popular bar operator was arrested and charged for Illegal possession of ammunition following an incident where a quantity of live rounds were found at his home.
He has been identified as 33-year-old Albert Dobson, of Seaview Heights also in Flankers.
Reports by the Coral Gardens police are that at about 3:00 pm, lawmen carried out an operation at Dobson’s home, and the premises searched.
During the search, twenty-seven live .40mm cartridges were discovered in a sock which was placed on a shelf.
Dobson was taken into custody and subsequently charged.