Consultant Released after Detention

The former consultant to the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) and the Ministry of Education, Gail Campbell Dunwell who was detained by police Tuesday night was released today.

Mrs Campbell Dunwell was arrested when she arrived at the Sangster International Airport, in connection with investigations into mal-administration and corruption at the CMU and the Ministry o Education.

Mrs Campbell Dunwell was among persons whose names were called as allegedly linked with multi-million dollar fraud claims and malfeasance ay the CMU.  It was said she was paid commissions of up to J$15 million for work done securing sponsorships for the university.

A habeas corpus writ was filed by her attorneys for the release of Mrs Dunwell this morning and she was released in the afternoon.

