High-profile PNP member Clyde Williams had quit the party.

Mr. Williams, hitherto a strong defender of the People’s National Party (PNP), announced by Twitter Tuesday evening, April 29, that he had resigned his membership of the party.

He said the General Secretary confirmed receipt of his letter. Williams did not say why he had resigned.

His announcement came a day after Dr. Winston Dela Haye resigned with immediate effect as a caretaker candidate for a St Catherine Constituency.