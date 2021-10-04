Ciara Invests in Trinidad’s Ten To One Rum

Grammy award-winning singer Ciara has partnered with Ten To One Rum to become an investor, co-owner, and director for the brand.

Created by Trinidadian-born CEO Marc Farrell, Ten To One Rum is a premium and award-winning blended rum from around the Caribbean.

The brand launched in 2019, and its current portfolio blends rums from all over the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, the Dominican Republic, and Barbados.

The singer, dancer, and mother of three will be involved in amplifying the brand’s commitment to reshaping the conversation around rum. She also will be involved in marketing, business development, strategic partnerships, and other creative duties.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com