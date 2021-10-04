Ciara Invests in Trinidad’s Ten To One Rum

Grammy award-winning singer Ciara has partnered with Ten To One Rum to become an investor, co-owner, and director for the brand.

Created by Trinidadian-born CEO Marc Farrell, Ten To One Rum is a premium and award-winning blended rum from around the Caribbean.

The brand launched in 2019, and its current portfolio blends rums from all over the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, the Dominican Republic, and Barbados.

The singer, dancer, and mother of three will be involved in amplifying the brand’s commitment to reshaping the conversation around rum. She also will be involved in marketing, business development, strategic partnerships, and other creative duties.