Bounty Killer shows Richie Stephens support following Rape Allegations

Veteran Dancehall artiste Bounty Killer has thrown his support behind fellow entertainer Richie Stephens, after rape allegations were made against him by a Singapore woman on the weekend.

The woman, identified as Elaine Lim aka General Ling, in a 25-minute long video accused Stephens of committing the act while on his Jamaican Flava tour in Australia.

The “Weakness For Sweetness” Singer has since shut down the allegation, saying a ‘thorough investigation was carried out by the Australian Police Authorities where he was proven innocent.

Bounty took to his Instagram page, reposting Stephens video, noting that , he only came to a ‘not guilty’ conclusion based on the determination of the singer’s innocence by the Australian police who investigated the matter.

Killer also clashed with fans who commented on the matter.

The entertainers share a musical relationship over the years, having collaborating on tracks such as Maniac, Magnet, Out Cry, Pot Of Gold, and Luv-a-Dub Style. Richie Stephens is set to feature on his Killer’s forthcoming album, King of Kingston.