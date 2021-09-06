Trending now
LASCO Financial Service – Now LASCO MONEY
Janet Jackson Just Had Her Baby, and His Name Is Amazing

Chevon Dixon Missing, from St Andrew

16-year-old Chevon Dixon of Almando Terrace in St. Andrew, has been missing since Sunday, September 05.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Chevon was last seen at home about 5:00 p.m., wearing blue shorts and a pair of black slippers. All attempts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chevon Dixon is asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at (876) 933-4280, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

