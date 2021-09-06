Dabian Davis Missing, from St Andrew

Twenty-year-old Dabian Davis, otherwise called ‘Mikayla’, a customer service representative of Buena Vista Terrace, Liguanea in St. Andrew has been missing since Sunday, September 05.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Davis was last seen at home dressed in a t-shirt and jeans. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dabian Davis is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Dabian Davis was made available at the time of this publication.