Central Coast Man Faces Child Abuse Charges

A New South Wales (NSW) Central Coast man has been arrested after child abuse material was found at his home.

He appeared before the Wyong Local Court yesterday.

The investigation began in February this year, when the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) received a report from the United States’ National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) relating to the upload of child abuse material to the Google Drive platform.

Officers from the AFP Eastern Command Child Protection Operations and the NSW Police Force executed a search warrant at the man’s Gwandalan home, where they seized two devices allegedly containing child abuse material.

The man was subsequently charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material.

The maximum penalty for these offences is 10 years’ imprisonment.

AFP Detective Superintendent Craig Bellis said this investigation was a timely reminder that those who commit these vile crimes are in the sights of the AFP.

“AFP Child Protection investigators work around the clock to combat the exploitation and abuse of children,” Bellis said.

“The community can be assured that those who are identified as taking part in these abhorrent crimes will not get away with it – we will find you.”