Mount Pleasant Man Charged with Sharing Child Abuse Material Online

A 50-year-old Mount Pleasant man is before the courts after being charged with seven counts of child abuse-related offences by the Australian Federal Police.

The investigation began in February 2021 when the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) received a report from the United States’ National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an online user uploading child abuse material to social media platforms and adult chat sites.

AFP investigators allegedly linked the Mount Pleasant man to the illegal online activity.

A search warrant was executed at the man’s home on March 24, with investigators seizing a desktop computer and multiple portable hard drives. Child abuse material was allegedly located on the devices during a forensic examination.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of possessing or controlling child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service, two counts of using a carriage service to access child abuse material, two counts of transmitting child abuse material and soliciting child abuse material.

The maximum penalty for each offence is 15 years’ imprisonment.

AFP Detective Superintendent Craig Bellis said the AFP was dedicated to protecting children from abuse and worked tirelessly to identify offenders.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to end the abhorrent industry that preys on our community’s most vulnerable – children,” Det-Supt Bellis said.

“Our message to offenders accessing or exchanging child abuse material is that we will track you down and ensure you face the full force of the law for your actions.”