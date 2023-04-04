Burger King Employees Arrested in $10-Million Fraud

Burger King Employees Arrested: The Kingston police have confirmed that they have arrested five persons employed to the Burger King, Harbour View Branch in Kingston, in connection with an allegedly $10-million fraud incident, which took place at the company since the start of the year.
The five employees, which includes a supervisor, is alleged to have defrauded the Burger King establishment of the cash from January leading up to March 31.
Investigators say the suspects are alleged to have conspired together and pocketed cash which came in as orders from hundreds of customers.
Criminal charges have not yet being laid against the five employees, but the police say they are expecting to lay criminal charges against them by the end of this week.