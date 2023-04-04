 Three Family Members, Including Small Boy Shot and Injured in Hopewell, Hanover

Three the members of a family, including a six-year-old boy, were shot and injured after gunmen invaded their home in Hopewell, Hanover on Sunday.
Reports are that about 5:00pm, members of the family were at their home in Mcquarrie drive, when three masked men, armed with high powered weapons, walked to the community and opened fire on the dwelling.
The gunmen also fired several rounds in all directions as warning to other community members, before making their escape on foot in the area.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, it was discovered that a man, his daughter-in-law, and his grandson received multiple gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital, where they were treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.