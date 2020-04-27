Buju Banton Sends Heartfelt Message For BET’s COVID-19 Relief Concert

Veteran Dancehall entertainer Buju Banton delivered a stirring performance of ‘All Will be Fine from his 2003 album, Friends For Life, for the recent concert held by BET, called the COVID-19 Relief Concert. Watch below.

The song was apt as it tells of holding strong and looking to the light at the end of the tunnel. It also urges people to be beacons of hope.

The COVID-19 virus has infected more than 2.86 million people around the world and it has been reported in 185 countries and territories. It’s also caused over 201,000 deaths. More than 811,000 people have recovered so far.

The performance, which was five minutes long was pre-recorded. Banton, whose real name is Mark Myrie also sent love to everyone across the world on behalf of Jamaica.

He said: “This is Buju Banton and I just want to say from Jamaica to the world, we love you. Today’s today, but we also have tomorrow,” before he began his stirring performance.

He opened with: “Today you’re down, comes tomorrow. Chances of rising again seem hollow. Doubts may be in your mind, oh give it time and all will be fine.”

Several fans from around the globe took to social media to thank the artiste for his efforts. His performance was one of many from stars like Usher, H.E.R, Jhene Aiko, Alicia Keys and John Legend.

The video clip of his performance was posted to YouTube and has already gotten over 56 000 views.

This fan shared how she was inspired, she posted: “My 7 year old daughter said mom play Buju again..she heard the message in the song..she said mom all will be fine!!!!,” another fan said: “They don’t come like this anymore. Preserve this man. Authentic and passionate. Message. One and only Buju Banton. What a life journey?! Hills and Valleys. ,”

Another shared: “Yes. All will be fine and we will get through this together one day at a time. Keep holding onto your faith and hope in the Lord..”

The video has received more than 180 comments as fans from around the world took the time out to let Buju know that his message was not only received but greatly appreciated.

Source: Dancehallmag