Buju Banton Announces Title Of Upcoming Album, ‘Upside Down’

As April 2020 draws closer, veteran Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Buju Banton, is revealing more details about his upcoming album. Buju recently announced that the title of the project, to be released in April, is Upside Down. Upside Down will be Buju’s 13th studio album – his first since Before the Dawn in 2010.

Buju held a private listening session of the album, where journalists were able to hear a few songs from what is expected to be an amazing production and compilation of music. Upside Down features 20 tracks. When asked his reasoning behind having so many records on the album, Buju simply said, “Because it’s 2020”. He added that since his last release was 10 years ago, he wanted to make up for that “missing time”.

Buju’s team says Upside Down will have something for everyone, from Lover’s Rock to Dancehall to Reggae, aimed at appealing to his day-one fans and to his younger generation of supporters as well.

Known for channeling his creativity and releasing strong messages through his music, the Trust deejay said, “(Upside Down) promises to be something exciting. It will not make you think upside down, it will set you right side up, after seeing all that is upside down.”

An entertainer with whom the Gargamel has collaborated with on multiple occasions, Nadine Sutherland, is also waiting expectantly on the upcoming project. The two worked together on tracks such as Anything For You and What Am I Gonna Do.

Expressing her excitement Nadine said, “He (Buju) has so many different layers as an artiste. So I can’t wait now in terms of what to hear… I always say he must have tons of music to express and he is always good at social critique”.

Buju recently shared that he is doing work in the studio with American music producer and artiste, Pharrell Williams. Both stars posted photos on their Instagrams, attracting the eagerness of fans as they anticipate new music from two talented and iconic figures in the music industry. It is believed that a collaboration by Buju and Pharrell will be featured on the album as well.

As the Gargamel adds the final touch to his album he has continued to release other music to keep his fans satisfied. Buju is the producer of and one of the artistes on the Steppaz Riddim.

The riddim was produced by Gargamel Music and Buju’s song on the tracklist is titled Steppa. Other entertainers featured are Ghost, Delly Ranx, Tony Curtis, Nitty Kutchie, Vershon, Mitch, Agent Sasco, Bling Dawg, and General B.

