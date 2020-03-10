6ixx Member Daddy1 Debuts Music Video For His Single ‘Share It’: Watch

Daddy1 says he’s not called Daddy for no reason. In his single Share It, the young dancehall artiste talks about being a provider like no other, extending his philanthropy to not just family but also his dawgs.

He sings, “a suh mi make the money, a suh mi sen it home, suh mi rise everybody till dem get dem own, now all ah mi dawgs dem got a bone”. The lyrics are clear and the message more inspiring.

It’s just March and the Bro Gad deejay has had several musical releases along with a few collaborations since the start of the year. In January he dropped 4 tracks Trending King, We Rise with Nordia Mothersille, Top Choppa and Do it Wid Ease. Then in February he released another 4 – Killa 101, Swagg Shop, Bogus and Gyal Rental w/ Mad Daag.

Daddy1 is clearly on fire right now and his success is mounting. Delivering the lyrics for Share It just let’s us know where some of his hard earned cash is going. In other parts of the song he sings about making sure he friends live like him, “Shelly Ann have fi live like we, 18 mil fi the house in a di scheme… in the family, mi make the money and share it, mommy Shelly have fi know my pay slip”. He continues to say that he’s not going back to being poor; he’s going to stay rich. Then gives some details of how he lives, one cue being in a mansion with an elevator and a lobby just to give you an idea.

The music video premiered on his VEVO page yesterday March 8th through Sky Bad Musiq Production and directed by Saii Media. The film is a reenactment of how the Anthem deejay moves his cash. It shows his delegates working together and making all the arrangements for the final drop off — in his hands. The composition makes a good screening, a great story line with the actors that bring it to life.

Check out the official music video for Share It below.

Source: Dancehallmag