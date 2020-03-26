Britney Spears claims to run 100-meter dash faster than Usain Bolt

Just call her Sprintney Spears.

Britney Spears puzzled fans on Instagram on Wednesday when she made the shocking claim that she ran a 100-meter dash in just under six seconds.

“Ran my first 5 !!!!” she captioned a screenshot of a stopwatch timer displaying 5.97 seconds. “Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key …. once I did that I hit 5 !!!!! Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop !!!!! 100 meter dash.”

One user pointed out that Olympian Usain Bolt, who is the current world record holder with 9.58 seconds, “doesn’t even run the 100m this fast.” His record was set at the IAAF Athletics Championship in Berlin in 2009.

Another person mentioned that Spears’ claim can’t be true because she just broke her foot less than two months ago.

However, die-hard fans, who praise the “Toxic” singer despite the peculiarity of her Instagram posts, still called Spears, 38, the “queen of world records” and “queen of rounding down” in the comments section.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pop star has advocated for the redistribution of wealth and taken part in the #DoYourPartChallenge on Instagram, promising to help followers in need buy food or provisions for their children.

Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented, “Amazing let’s get this things (sic) started!” It is unclear if the pair are in quarantine together.

While Spears has shared she is trying to stay fit by running, Asghari, 26, posted on Instagram that he is doing “full body at home exercises.”

Reps for Spears and Asghari did not immediately return our requests for comment.

