Angelina Jolie donates $1M to fight child hunger amid coronavirus

Angelina Jolie has donated $1 million to fight child hunger amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The “Maleficent” star, 44, made the contribution to philanthropic organization No Kid Hungry to help the children who are out of school and don’t have access to free meals.

“As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,” Jolie said in a statement to E! News.

“Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support,” her statement continued. “No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

Jolie is the latest celebrity to contribute to coronavirus-related causes. Couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, who own a few residential buildings in LA, waived their tenants’ rent for the month of April amid financial uncertainty. They also donated $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry.

Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund, which helps to provide resources given the shortage of protective equipment and medical supplies.

Source: Page Six