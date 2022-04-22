‘Breddie’ Murdered in Linstead, St Catherine

One man was shot and killed by armed men in Linstead, St Catherine, on Thursday, April 21.

He has been identified as Ralston Riley, otherwise called ‘Breddie’ also of Linstead, St Catherine.

Reports from the Linstead police are that about 1:00 am, residents reported hearing loud explosions that sounded like gunshots being fired in the community.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, a search was carried out which led to Riley’s body being discovered along a section of the Linstead Bypass with multiple gunshot wounds at about 7:00 am.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for post-mortem examination.

 

