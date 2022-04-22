16-Year-Old Caught with Illegal Firearm in Westmoreland

A 16-year-old teen of Jungle District in Georges Plain, Westmoreland, was arrested and charged for breaches of the Firearm Act, following an incident along Breadfruit Lane in Frome, Westmoreland, on Tuesday, March 29.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that the accused teen was among a group of persons at a shop in the community, where an argument developed.

During the dispute, he reportedly brandished an illegal firearm and opened fire hitting the female.

He then ran from the scene while the injured woman was rushed to hospital, where she was treated and released.

The police were notified of the incident and following an investigation, the teen was apprehended and subsequently charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and ammunition, and Wounding With Intent.