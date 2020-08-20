Breaking: COVID 19 Scare at Up Park Camp?

News has emerged that there could be a COVID- 19 outbreak at the JDF Up Park Camp location according to several well placed sources. Up Park Camp is the facility which houses the majority of the nation’s soldiers who are enrolled in the Jamaica Defense Force.

One source has disclosed that several of the soldiers who are housed there have fallen ill several of whom have tested positive for the deadly disease.

Reports are that the space being used to isolate sick soldiers is already overcrowded and there is now a great concern as to where to house soldiers who have since fallen ill, some of whom are opting to go home to their communities.

Concerns are being raised by some soldiers about their safety especially in light of the impending general elections which is expected to take place on September 3. This would result in most of them being deployed on the nation’s streets to maintain law and order.

This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.