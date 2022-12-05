Brazil Crushed South Korea 4-1, Dances into Quarter-finals

Brazil Crushed South Korea: Five-time champions and favorites Brazil produced a performance to delight fans and terrify potential opponents on Monday at the World Cup as they ripped through South Korea with four first-half goals to secure a hugely impressive 4-1 victory in their knockout round.
Neymar made a goalscoring return to action after injury at Stadium 974, but Brazil’s superstar was only one element of a devastating performance that ripped South Korea to shreds and settled this last-16 game well before half-time.
Neymar converted a first-half penalty for his 76th goal with Brazil and move one shy of Pelé all-time scoring record with the national team.
Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison, and Lucas Paquetá also scored in the first half for Brazil, which made it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the eighth straight time.
Paqueta volleyed in the fourth after 36 minutes and the Brazilians played the second half as an exhibition, as they turned their attention to Friday’s quarter-final meeting with Croatia.
South Korea, to their great credit, continued to compete and forced several fine saves from Brazil keeper Alisson, before substitute Paik Seung-ho pulled one back with a glorious 30-yard strike to add to the night’s collection of special goals.