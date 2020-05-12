Bounty Killer Donates COVID-19 Care Packages To Community

Dancehall veteran Bounty Killer has been providing assistance to those in his Seaview Gardens community most affected by COVID-19 pandemic through his Bounty Foundation.

The singer recently shared a post on Instagram showing the preparation of care packages which included vegetables, provisions and meats.

“After over 10 weeks of quarantine and lockdown we realized that this crisis is way more than we expected so one weeks supply of relief gift packages should stop a gap but to what extent so once again the BOUNTY FOUNDATION is continuing to assist members of my community Seaview Gardens”, he wrote in the post to his almost 500,000 followers.

Some of the supplies

In another post, Killer encouraged others to play their part and make a difference. He said, “is not how much you doing but what you are doing every mickle make a mockle…”

Other popular dancehall acts have also given back to their communities including including Skatta Burrell, Macka Diamond, and D’Angel.

The family of incarcerated DJ Vybz Kartel who through the UTG Initiative Foundation, provided care packages for the Government’s Poor Relief Department. The items in the care packages included food items, personal care items and masks.

