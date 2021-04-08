Body of Missing Clarendon Teacher Natalie Dawkins Found in Shallow

The body of missing Clarendon teacher Natalie Dawkins was found in a shallow grave in the Sandy Bay area of Clarendon earlier today, March 8

.Dawkins who taught at the Four Path Primary School went missing from her home at about 11:00 am, last Tuesday, March 30. Her handbag was later found on the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000.

Since her disappearance, the police and her relatives have carried out several searches for her, which all ended up futile, but her Toyota Wish motor car was recovered by the police in Bellfield district, Clarendon, on Saturday.

Police investigations led to the recovery of her motorcar last weekend, following a shoot-out with two men, one of whom died while the other fled.

During the operation, the police came under heavy gunfire by armed men. The fire was returned and during the confrontation, one man was shot and killed, and the other man managed to escape.

The deceased gunman has been identified as 20-year-old Jeff Bedward.

One 9mm semi-automatic pistol, fitted with a magazine containing several rounds of ammunition, was taken from him.

The lawmen also reported that the other man who escaped from the scene, is believed to have been shot and injured, and following an investigation, the brother of the deceased man, was apprehended, while trying to get medical treatment.