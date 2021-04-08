$30-Million Fire Destroys Historical Railway Corporation Train Station Building in St Elizabeth

Fire of unknown origin, completely destroyed the historical Railway Corporation Train Station Building, in Balaclava district, St Elizabeth, on Wednesday, April 7.

The Balaclava police reported that they received the call shortly after 1:00 am, and shortly after the Fire Department was also alerted.

One Unit from the Santa Cruz Fire Station responded, but upon reaching the location, they found that the building was already consumed by the blaze.

The fire swiftly consumed the board-structured building which housed a furniture shop and destroyed all its contents.

The firefighter conducted cooling down operations following the fire, which destroyed the historical building said to be over 129-year-old.

The operators of the furniture shop said they lost their entire life savings which they had invested in their business. They also stated that they lost several pieces of commercial tools, expensive lumber, spray tools, and materials, various equipment, and furniture valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The damages left behind by the fire are estimated in the regions of over $30-million.