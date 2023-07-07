Bikini-clad woman goes on racially charged rant against family at Colo. apartment complex pool

A bikini-clad woman in Lakewood, Colo., was captured on video unleashing a racially fueled verbal assault against a Latino family — calling them “trash” for having a pool party around the Fourth of July.

The video posted on a family member’s TikTok on Tuesday showed an unidentified blond woman, wearing sunglasses and a leopard print swimsuit, become enraged while spewing racial comments at the family.

“You have a f—king Mexican party in a pool. Trash,” she’s captured yelling.

The woman then noticed she was being filmed and attempted to grab the phone.

“You can’t do that. You can’t just record me,” she proclaimed while she marched toward the camera and slapped the phone out of their hand.

The video cuts to the woman on a lounge chair continuing to argue with the family as a man hovers over her, still on the phone, seemingly keeping her from getting near the family.

“You’re nasty! You smell,” she screamed as she pointed her finger toward those huddling around her.

The woman was physically restrained to the chair by the man as she continued the vile rant.

The video starts with the unidentified woman saying the group was having a “Mexican party in the pool.”
The woman gets held back by the man she’s with as she continues to yell at the family.
“Get the f–k out,” she shouted at one person off-camera who said she should leave the pool. “Go back down to Denver.”

Hispanics and Latinos account for about 29% of the population in Denver, with Lakewood 82% white, according to the US Census Bureau. 

“I live here, nowhere you ever came from, you f–king low-class slime,” she shouted.

It’s unclear what led to the altercation between the woman and the family.

The woman continues to spew hateful comments at the family, at one point telling them to “get the f–k out!”
The police were later seen speaking with both the man and woman by the pool following her nasty comments toward the family.
The group consisted of family members who attempted to enjoy a BBQ with children in attendance, according to the TikTok user’s original post — which had been viewed more than 150,000 times.

The Post reached out to the user for comment.

The video cuts one last time to show three police officers talking with the woman and man at the pool before ending.

No criminal charges were filed, the Lakewood Police Department confirmed to The Post.

