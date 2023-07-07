Entertainer Jahshii’s Convoy Shot Up Along Constant Spring Road, Following Birthday Party

The Kingston police are presently carrying out investigation into a shooting incident along Constant Spring Road, on Friday morning, July 7, where armed men opened fire on persons travelling home in a convoy from a birthnight party which was held for popular dancehall entertainer Jahshii.
Reports are that the party was held during Thursday night into Friday morning at the popular Club Mecca.
Following the birthnight celebration, Jahshii and a group of friends were returning home about 6:00am, when the incident occurred.
Armed men travelling in a motor vehicle reportedly opened fire on the convoy, before speeding away.
Investigators at the scene confirmed that the entertainer escaped unhurt, but were unable to confirm if any member of the convoy received gunshot wounds.