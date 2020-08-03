Bahamian Officials Say Damage From Hurricane Isaias Is Minimal

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it will conduct a detailed assessment of the damage caused by Hurricane Isaias which passed through the chain of islands late last week, but so far it says an initial reconnaissance flyover has observed only minimal damage.

“NEMA will coordinate with various ministries and departments to get technical officers into the areas to conduct a detailed damage assessment and needs analysis of the impacted areas during the week ahead,” Director of NEMA, Captain Stephen Russell, said following the aerial assessment conducted by the United States Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry yesterday.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Opposition Leader Phillip Davis, Minister of Works, Desmond Bainnister, as well as the US Charge d’Affaires Kevin O’Reilly and US Coast Guard District 7 Commander Rear Admiral Eric Jones, were also part of the team undertaking the assessment.

According to officials, the aircraft went over South, Central and North Andros towards Bimini and The Berry Islands but because of prevailing weather conditions in Grand Bahama, it was unable to make reconnaissance of that area.

Russell told reporters that the “vegetation still looks intact. There were pockets of water inland and as expected the water along the coast looked milky white due to the storm surge”.

He said where necessary, relief and repair assistance will be provided for citizens and residents, accordingly.

It was only last September that Hurricane Dorian ravished parts of the Bahamas. Damage was estimated at US$7 billion.