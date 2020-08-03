Buju Adds Voice To Dreadlocks Debate

Reggae Superstar, Buju Banton has added his voice to the court’s decision to ban dreadlocks in schools.

“So yes, once again, Rastafari is under threat. We’ve come a far way, now to a point where even the ‘herb’ (marijuana) legal; everybody a mek a money offa it, but yuh still a hamper our education and our children’s ability to be educated in your schools and I see that as discrimination, because you would never do that to a Jew or ask a Muslim to remove their kopt, which would be religious discrimination. So, why you want the Rasta man dem children to trim dem hair, when you refuse to give us our own schools to educate our children in the way that they should be educated, cause we refuse to be what you wanted us to be enuh. We can’t be that anymore, because our eyes are opening, and the people’s eyes are opening every day. So, dem bakra master judge and dem system yah and ‘isms-skisims’ weh we have a fight against Rasta…Rasta need fi wake up and become industrious,” he said in the 53-second Instagram rant.

Two years ago, Dale and Sherine Virgo filed a lawsuit against Kensington Primary School in St Catherine, after their then 5-year-old daughter was refused entry because of her locked hair. The parents argued that this was a breach of her constitutional rights. However, on Friday, Justices Sonia Bertram-Linton, Evan Brown, and Nicole Simmons ruled against the complaint.

The Supreme Court had granted an injunction for the child to attend school after Jamaicans for Justice filed a motion on behalf of the child and her parents in August 2019. This injunction was also lifted.