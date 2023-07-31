Arsonists Destroys Family Home at Portmore Villa, St Catherine

Over fifteen persons, including women and children, were left homeless on Sunday, July 30, following a fire which destroyed their home at Portmore Villa, in Gregory Park, St Catherine.
Reports by the police are that about 5:30am, the victims were awoken by loud noise coming from the outside of the eight bedroom house.
On investigating, they saw several men some of whom were armed with rifles and handguns.
The gunmen kicked the door of the dwelling open and robbed the occupants of their cellphones, before pouring gasoline on the dwelling, and setting it ablaze.
The men ran from the area, while the occupants managed to escaped being burnt alive and summoned the police and fire department.
On arrival of the firefighters, it was discovered that the entire house was engulfed in flames and they could only managed to carry out cooling down operations.