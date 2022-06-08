Armed man arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home

An armed California man incensed about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion expected to overturn Roe v. Wade was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home Wednesday, officials and a report said.

The man, who was not identified, allegedly told police officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh, the Washington Post reported.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said the man was armed and “made threats against Justice Kavanaugh.”

The suspect was taken to a local police station after he was arrested at about 1:50 a.m., the Court spokesperson said.

He was carrying an unspecified weapon and burglary tools, according to the Post.

The suspect, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, did not make it onto Kavanaugh’s property in suburban Montgomery County, but was taken into custody on a nearby street, the report said.

In May, Politico reported that the Supreme Court had drafted an opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion.

Kavanaugh, who was nominated to the high court by President Donald Trump, had joined with Justice Samuel Alito in voting to strike down Roe, according to the opinion.

The opinion could be publicly released by the end of June, when the Supreme Court’s session is scheduled to end.

 

SOURCE: New york post

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam.

