Taxi Operator Shot Dead Across from Police Station in Montego Bay

A St James taxi operator was shot and killed in downtown Montego Bay on Tuesday afternoon, June 7.

The incident occurred across the street from the Barnett Street Police Station, at the Cambridge taxi stand.

Dead is Stanley Rose, 56, of Retrieve, Cambridge in the parish.

According to reports, the cabbie was seated in his vehicle with passengers around noon when he was ambushed by a masked man who opened fire, hitting him several times, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers from the Barnett Street Police Station rushed to the scene and upon their arrival, they discovered Rose slumped around his steering wheel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigations are ongoing.